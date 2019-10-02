Aberdeen congregation announces name change

The elders of Calvary Chapel, Aberdeen, announced a change in the congregation’s name with the following statement:

Calvary Chapel Aberdeen will now be known as Calvary Community Church. The church has not had an official affiliation with the Calvary Chapel movement for some time.

When people think of Calvary Chapel they usually have certain expectations of doctrine and practice. We have really not fit into that category for a few years, and we thought it was best

to be clear that we are not officially connected with any one organization…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!