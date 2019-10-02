Jason Voth Maisch, 50, of Billings, MT, went home to
be with his Savior on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Jason was
born in American Falls on June 27, 1969, to Elda Marjorie
Voth and Roger Frederick Maisch. Jason graduated from
Aberdeen High School in 1987. He attended the University
of Idaho.
Jason will be remembered for his big smile and infectious
laugh. He was known for regular practical jokes on
his co-workers and friends. Jason had a big heart for the
homeless and was often buying roasted chicken or pizza
for those less fortunate on the street corner.
His three children brought him the greatest happiness.
He loved to listen to them play their instruments or watch
them participate in various sports.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elda Voth,
his sister, Pam Muirbrook, and many other loved ones.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Misti Noelle
Maisch (Feld), his son, Gunner (21), daughter, Hallie (18),
daughter, Sailor (15), his father, Roger Maisch, his sister,
Gwen Kiggins, and his brother, John Schroeder.
No services are planned at this time. If desired, friends
may make memorial donations to the local teen homeless
shelter: Tumbleweed, 505 N. 24th St., Billings, MT
59101.
