Jason Voth Maisch, 50, of Billings, MT, went home to

be with his Savior on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Jason was

born in American Falls on June 27, 1969, to Elda Marjorie

Voth and Roger Frederick Maisch. Jason graduated from

Aberdeen High School in 1987. He attended the University

of Idaho.

Jason will be remembered for his big smile and infectious

laugh. He was known for regular practical jokes on

his co-workers and friends. Jason had a big heart for the

homeless and was often buying roasted chicken or pizza

for those less fortunate on the street corner.

His three children brought him the greatest happiness.

He loved to listen to them play their instruments or watch

them participate in various sports.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elda Voth,

his sister, Pam Muirbrook, and many other loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Misti Noelle

Maisch (Feld), his son, Gunner (21), daughter, Hallie (18),

daughter, Sailor (15), his father, Roger Maisch, his sister,

Gwen Kiggins, and his brother, John Schroeder.

No services are planned at this time. If desired, friends

may make memorial donations to the local teen homeless

shelter: Tumbleweed, 505 N. 24th St., Billings, MT

59101.