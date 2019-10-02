Boys and girls soccer faced South Fremont

Both the Aberdeen boys’ and girls’ soccer teams traveled to South Fremont Thursday, Sept,. 26. The boys won the game

3-0 and the girls’ ended with a tie at 3.

“The team played hard. Oliver Villa, Ben Velazco, Ricky Ramos and Elias Barrera did a great job. The girls did great and Carina Hernandez scored for Aberdeen,” boys head coach Aaron Spence said.

Two days earlier…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!