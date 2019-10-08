A.F. seeks bids for ADA ramps

Published in The Power County Press Oct. 9, 16, 2019.ADVERTISEMENT TO BID Sealed proposals will be received by the City of American Falls at 550 N. Oregon Trail, American Falls, ID, 83211 until 11:00 AM prevailing local time, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Sealed Bids are to be marked with “2019-2020 ADA RAMP IMPROVEMENTS (Bid Enclosed)”. The work shall consist of demolition of existing ramps install new ADA ramps that meet the ITD ADA requirements. The ITD ADA curb ramp inspection sheet is attached to this Invitation to Bid. It is the responsibility of the contractor to patch back asphalt and grass if disturbed due to construction activities. If the ramp doesn’t pass inspection it is the CONTRACTORS responsibility to correct at their expense to meet ITD ADA ramp requirements. The Contractor shall furnish all labor, materials, equipment, tools, transportation and supplies required to complete the work in accordance with the attached documents, and any applicable Federal, State and Local requirements. Bids will be opened and publicly read at 11:00 AM at City Hall. Bids received past the specified time will not be accepted. Pre-Bid meeting will be held October 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at City Hall. Plans, specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at City Hall or you can Contact Daren Dahlke (City) at 208.221.2374 or ddahlke@co.power.id.us or Kyle Jones (HLE, Inc.) at 208.351.7620 or kylej@hleinc.com. A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required to bid on this work.

