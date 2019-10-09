Flora Cameron Smith Moore (Amy), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 19, 2019, in American Falls. Amy was born Jan. 23, 1930 to William and Flora Cameron Gilmour Smith in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, She was the youngest of four children. Amy married her beloved husband, Derek Scott Moore May 15, 1950 in Edmonton. They were married 25 years.

Derek’s job in the oil business took them down to the U.S. where they had the opportunity to live in many places, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, while intermittently spending many years in Houston, Texas, and even two years in Singapore.

Amy loved sports, especially softball. She played on many softball teams throughout her life and also helped coach the Select Sluggers of Aberdeen. She was also a proficient gymnast as a child. She worked as a secretary for most of her adult life and was an excellent typist. She became a citizen of the United States.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Derek Scott Moore, who passed away suddenly in Denver, CO, June 10, 1975; her parents, William and Flora Cameron Smith; her brother, James (Marian) Smith; and her twin sisters, Mary Kerr (William) Hogg and Helen Neil (Monty) Montgomery.

Survivors include: her four children, Richard (Janice) Moore and Terry (Vicki) Moore of Houston, TX, her daughters, Jan Marie Welch of Commerce City, CO, and Dianne (Scott) Poulson of Aberdeen/Pocatello. Amy left behind 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Her children and grandchildren loved to be around her because of her crazy sense of humor and hilarious antics. She was a hoot! The last six months of her life were spent living at Spring Creek Assisted Living in American Falls, where she received excellent care. They became her second family. She loved them and they loved her. She will be surely missed.

Davis-Rose Mortuary took care of her services with dignity and consideration. Amy was cremated in American Falls and will be interred at Woodlawn Cemetery, Nov. 6, in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, next to her husband, Derek. Her son, Richard (Janice) Moore, and her daughter, Dianne (Scott) Poulson, will be transporting her to her final resting place.

Amy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.