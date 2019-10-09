Arlene Barnard

Arlene (Warner) Barnard, 89, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Vancouver, WA, surrounded by her loved ones.

Arlene was born in Aberdeen, ID, on Feb. 12, 1930 to James LeRoy and Helen Warner. She grew up there and met her future husband, Virgil Wilson Barnard. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 28, 1948. Virgil and Arlene lived in Pocatello, ID, where they had four children. They moved to American Falls in 1964. Arlene worked as a dental assistant for Dr Ron Miller for 13 years. She had a variety of interests that included camping, fishing, crafting, traveling, playing cards and other games with family and friends. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life and held many callings including serving at the Idaho Falls Temple with her husband and a Church Mission in Selma, Alabama.

Arlene is survived by: her husband, Virgil Wilson Barnard; three children and their spouses, daughter Marla Reeves, sons Michael (Lana) Barnard, and Kevin (Kim) Barnard; and two of her brothers, Duane and Alan Warner. She had 13 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Arlene was preceded in death by: her brother, Lavon Warner; her daughter, Debra Lynn (Landvik); and by her great-grandchild, Ethan Reeves.

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 650 Pocatello Avenue, American Falls.