Press Obituaries, Times Obituaries

Mark Phillips Jr.

Mark D. Phillips Jr. 60, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He loved fishing, hunting and four-wheeling with his friends.

Mark is preceded in death by: his grandparents on both sides; his father, Mark D. Phillips Sr.; and mother, Helen Bowman Harris. He is survived by: his stepmother, Rosetta J. Phillips; sisters, Debra Lynn, Brenda Marie; brother, Brian Lee; uncles, Eldon R. Phillips and Roy D. Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held in the summer, and notification will be in the newspaper ahead of time. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *