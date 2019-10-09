Mark Phillips Jr.

Mark D. Phillips Jr. 60, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He loved fishing, hunting and four-wheeling with his friends.

Mark is preceded in death by: his grandparents on both sides; his father, Mark D. Phillips Sr.; and mother, Helen Bowman Harris. He is survived by: his stepmother, Rosetta J. Phillips; sisters, Debra Lynn, Brenda Marie; brother, Brian Lee; uncles, Eldon R. Phillips and Roy D. Phillips; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held in the summer, and notification will be in the newspaper ahead of time. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.