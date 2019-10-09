Waite reaches 1,000 volleyball points

Evie Waite has become the first volleyball player at Rockland High School to score 1,000 points, normally only achieved by a few basketball players. She now joints the 1,000 point club at RHS.

Listed below are a few facts about Evie and her accomplishment.

Evie has been on the Rockland High School varsity volleyball team since her sophomore year. Rockland High School’s athletic program has a 1,000 point club which has historically only been achieved by basketball players. Evie is the first volleyball player to …



Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!