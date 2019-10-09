AFHS 2000 girls’ basketball team receives honors

The 2000 American Falls High School girls’ basketball team has been selected as the 2020 girls’ basketball Legends of the Game, according to a release from the Idaho High School Activities Association.

The Legends recognition program was established in 2001 to help preserve the history of Idaho high school athletics by honoring outstanding basketball teams of the past. American Falls is the 19th girls’ team to earn this honor. One AFHS boys’ team from 1946 was recognized several years ago.

The 2020 Legends will be honored during halftime of the girls’ 5A state championship basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Ford Idaho Center in…

