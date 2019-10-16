1944 – 2019

Polly Lynita Johnson Beck, 75, was released from this life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Blackfoot, ID, surrounded by her children. Polly was born Aug. 24, 1944 in American Falls, ID, to William and Erminnie Johnson.

She grew up in American Falls where she spent countless hours fishing with her dad below the dam and loved playing the trombone in the marching band. She graduated from American Falls High. She spent the summer in Meridian, ID, living with cousins then moved to Salt Lake City, UT, where she attended LDS Business School. Upon finishing her program, Polly moved back to American Falls.

Polly first saw Howard Pratt Beck, the love of her life, at Stake Conference in American Falls. After a year of courtship they married on June 12, 1964 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Aside from living in Rexburg for one year, they lived in Aberdeen all of their married life. They raised nine children.

Polly enjoyed working as a truck driver in the spring and fall for many decades. She was often the first truck in the field and the last truck out.

For decades, if you were looking for Polly, she could usually be spotted supporting her kids at sporting events and plays or taking one of her kids their forgotten homework. She enjoyed performing and was often cast as the comic relief. She had a beautiful alto voice and loved singing duets with Howard at weddings and church events.

Polly was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service in church usually involved working with children including cub scouts. She was a master at helping children to recognize their potential, nurturing, and bringing out the best in them.

A talented seamstress, Polly spent many sleepless nights pulling all-nighters sewing dresses and costumes for her kids. She was a voracious reader and a talented quilter. She enjoyed crocheting, DIY projects, helping her family, spontaneous road-trips and cuddling babies.

Polly is survived by: her daughter, Pollyanna Cook (John), Williston, ND, daughter, Christie Call (Troy), Blackfoot, ID, daughter, Amy Hackleman (Tim), Papillion, NB; son, Jeremy Beck (Samee), Blackfoot, ID, son, Aaron Beck (Shayna), Nampa, ID, son, Joel Beck (Ann), American Falls, son, Jared Beck, American Falls, son, Daniel Beck (Jill), Blackfoot; daughter, Sara Westbrook (Sam), Boise, ID; sister, Loa Henderson, Snohomish, WA, sister, Luanne Savage (Darrell), Layton, UT; 37 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Johnson; mother, Erminnie Johnson; brothers, Benjamin Levi Johnson and Bernie Johnson; and her husband, Howard Beck.

Family received friends at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello, ID, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, the family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. before funeral services at 11 a.m. in Aberdeen at the LDS Church. Interment will follow at the Aberdeen Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500.