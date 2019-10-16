Jerome “Jerry” Evans

Jerome “Jerry” M. Evans passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at the home of his long-time companion, Marlene Wagstaff of American Falls, ID. Jerry was born Oct. 17, 1934 in Aberdeen, ID, and was raised on his family’s farm in Arimo, ID. He is the third son, sixth child of Leland Evans Sr. and Hortense Farr.

The family moved from Aberdeen to the Evans-Burnett homesteads in Arimo in about 1935. Both the Leland and Aaron Evans families lived in the house built by their father, John Evans.

During Jerry’s junior year of high school, his father became ill and passed, so Jerry quit school to help with the family farm.

Jerry married Beverly J. Bruderer, May 17, 1954. To this union three children were born, Pamela J., Patricia J., and Gerald (Gary) V. They were later divorced.

Jerry met Marlene Wagstaff in 1996 and they instantly hit it off and have been together ever since.

Jerry spent 35 years working for Garrett Freight Lines as a local delivery truck driver. The closure of Garrett Freight Lines led to a short time in the Kraft Plant working on the lines, and then he began driving long haul for Kraft Foods across the country. With the closure of the Kraft Plant, he began the best job he ever had, which was driving school bus for District 25, transporting teen mothers and three and four year olds who thought he was grandpa. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling around with Marlene in their motor home and golfing everywhere they could. He spent his time in American Falls, ID, in the summer time and headed south to Arizona for the winter.

Jerry is survived by: Marlene Wagstaff; one brother, John Evans; daughter, Pam (Lloyd) Welborn, daughter, Patti (Pat) Owens; son, Gerald (Gary) Evans; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Mike, Andrea, Amy, William, Kristina, Ethan, Hannah, and Carson; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his second family who he was very fond of: Bob and Lynne, Rick and Charolotte, Ron and Jeddy and many grandkids and great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by: his mother and father; one brother, Leland Evans Jr.; four sisters, Shirley Brady, Rene Olson, Janice Watson, and Marsha Garner.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 12 noon at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello, ID, with a viewing for one hour prior also at the funeral home. Burial followed at the Marsh Center Cemetery in Arimo, ID.

Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500.