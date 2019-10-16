Dee Monsen

Dee Neil Monsen, 79, of Boise, ID, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Dee was the third of four children born to Festus and Florence Monsen on Dec. 11, 1939. He lived his early years in Aberdeen, ID, attending elementary, middle and high school. He loved to go to the desert and Crystal Ice Caves with friends Joe Gamble and Harry Howell.

Dee’s father owned the telephone company in Aberdeen, ID, and Dee started working alongside his father at the ripe old age of 12 as a telephone operator and worked up to be a lineman at the age of 18. In the evening Dee and his father operated the telephone switchboard. Dee worked in the telephone industry the rest of his life, which took him to several states in the West, including Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, and Wyoming. The telephone company allowed Dee to meet and form many long-lasting friendships.

Dee married Connie (Morris) Parrish on June 24, 1978 in Missoula, MT. Dee was an avid golfer. In retirement Dee and Connie lived the dream in Chandler, AZ, with a home on the ninth hole of a beautiful golf course for many years, with great memories of so many wonderful friends.

Dee is survived by: his wife, Connie Monsen; sons, Russell Monsen (Alta), Ryan Monsen (Lecia), Michael Monsen (Stephanie); and stepchildren, Linda Annen (James), Damron Parrish (Suzann), Lisa Parrish (Angie Ferguison); 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Alice Fischer (Dan Thomsen).

He is preceded in death by parents Festus and Florence Monsen, brother Dawn and sister Kay.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and residents of Valley View Retirement Community, where Dee spent the last few years of his life.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the LDS Church in Aberdeen, ID. A Viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Funeral services are at 12 p.m., with graveside services and luncheon to follow.

Services will be handled by Davis-Rose Mortuary and condolences may be expressed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.