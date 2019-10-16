Do away with elections?

To the editor,

It is becoming more difficult to understand why the Democratic leaders are so bent on removing President Trump from office by any possible way. That is not your job; that is we the voters’ decision when election takes place.

As you have opposed everything we the voters called for. Somehow you are sending a message that our votes mean nothing.

During the three years since the general election you have fully demonstrated how to keep our nation in bondage and prevent the president from reaching his outlined objectives.

Consider the fact what you have accomplished will be recorded somewhere between zero and nothing.

As voters made the choice at election, consider what we voted for has been done as promised by President Trump.

The economy is very good, jobs are plentiful. Through no help from the opposition immigration is being addressed. The swamp was being drained until the mid-term election brought a new shipment of alligators, with big mouths and sharp teeth. With all the investigations there proved to be no Russian collusion, at a tremendous cost to the taxpayers and a complete disregard for issues confronting our nation. Although the president has been accused of many personal things he stays the course. He must have a tough hide to take all the attacks with an attitude of doing what’s best for the country, clearly shows his ability to lead.

What has been done by the leaders of the Democratic party and those that follow them? They cannot be accused of doing nothing, however what they have done is worse than nothing, but was unproductive and in some cases could border on treason.

As the summit meeting was to take place with the little puppet from North Korea, the Democrats opened their investigation on Russian collusion with a convicted felon. As the proceedings were transmitted world wide the Korean leader sensed a weakness in our armor, with negotiations off, the Koreans walked out.

As a former Democrat that remembers well what was accomplished during FDR’s administration, that party has strayed away from their original concept. They must return to their ideal that saved our nation.

The Democrats in their present form are not qualified in any respect to lead. There are many in the party that are qualified, who should make their party what it once was.

The question must be asked, how much more could have been done to solve our nation’s problems with their help?

Sincerely, Jack Taylor