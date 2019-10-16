New community learning center opens

Our City

by Randy Jensen

A.F. Schools Superintendent

Three years ago a new school leadership team for the district made up of teachers, parents, board members, business owners, community leaders and administrators was created. Thanks to a grant from the Idaho State School Board we spent three days working on a new strategic plan for the American Falls School District.

We have achieved many of the goals identified in the new plan. One of the key objectives was to build a solid foundation for early learning. Over the past six months a lot of effort has gone into the implementation of our full-day kindergarten model, promotion of our READTALKPLAY Everyday community initiative, and in the collaborative effort of strengthening preschool opportunities.

Another key objective of the plan was to create a Family Development/Engagement Specialist position. Angie Harker has done an amazing job over the past 15 months providing much needed assistance to many of the families of our students.

Angie’s new office is in one of the rooms in the old intermediate school fourth grade building. We will be renaming the building the “Community Learning Center.” The building will continue to serve as the school district office location. We have moved our maintenance and technology offices into the building also. Most importantly we have entered into partnerships with several outside agencies which will be utilizing the building to serve our community.

Idaho State University started their GED and English classes two weeks ago. We will additionally be partnering with the ISU Center for New Directions, START Program, and Work Force Training programs. These partnerships will provide training, counseling, skill development and assistance for adults to achieve sustainable career and life goals.

The Community Council of Idaho offers GED classes in Spanish and English along with a variety of other services.

The Idaho Department of Labor has two specialists here all day every Tuesday to help both employers and job seekers. They provide many services to those looking to find a new or better job.

The Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation will be assisting community members with disabilities to prepare for, secure, retain or regain employment.

American Falls is the only location where all of these services work out of the same building. The collaborative effort which can take place between these service providers will provide huge benefits for our community members and businesses.

As we strengthen the families of our town our students’ lives will be enhanced and our community will be stronger. We will be hosting an open house in November when our community members can visit with our learning partners.