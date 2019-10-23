Alan Brent Edmonds, 61, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 surrounded by his family, friends and the love of his life, following his gracious battle with ALS.

Everyone always commented on how he always remained so positive and kept his sense of humor all while battling this horrible disease. We all learned so much from his grace, he touched so many lives.

Brent was born May 20, 1958 in Long Beach, CA, to Donald Wesley Edmonds and Janice Marie Funk. He was the youngest of three children. He grew up in a Navy family and spent his school years in Chula Vista, CA. He learned to work hard at an early age by working a paper route there. This hard work was always reflected in everything he did throughout his life. He graduated from Chula Vista High School class of 1976. Some of his most cherished memories growing up were playing basketball, taking all of the shop classes that were offered, and spending the summers visiting his dad with his siblings, in American Falls and Aberdeen, ID. He always noted how special those family summers were to him.

Brent was a gifted mechanic, could fix anything and everything, loved woodworking, and was always remembered as the most hard-working man. He was certified in welding and enjoyed fabricating and building things himself. His family always told him he should have been an inventor. He worked in several different jobs from building cabinets, driving truck, Lamb Weston and Kraft foods for 10 years, where he made many lifelong friendships. After Kraft closed he worked for Heinz for 24 years before the factory closed. His last job was as the building facility manager for Allstate, which he unfortunately had to leave due to his diagnosis.

Brent was married to Wendy Shaffer from 1985-1994 and had two beautiful children. He loved becoming a father in February of 1988 to his son Cody and again in April of 1990 to his daughter Britney. In 1994 while working for Heinz, he met the love of his life, Donna. They were married shortly after, and created an amazing life together. Brent inherited three more children with his marriage to Donna; Jen, Jeff, and Amber, and together their blended family became their everything. It wasn’t always easy but together they worked hard to make a wonderful life together. Brent lived for rebuilding cars and going for rides on his Harley with his wife. When asked during his battle with ALS if he could do anything one more time, what would he do? He simply replied, “Go for a ride on the Harley with Donna.”

When all the kids were growing up he enjoyed fishing, boating and camping together. He loved hunting with his son. He loved anything to do with the outdoors, riding his dirt bike and his four-wheeler. Brent loved his children, but he really loved his grandchildren. He loved teaching them things, joking with them, and sharing all of his knowledge about life. His time spent with his wife, his children and his grandchildren were the light of his life. He also loved his dog Baxter. His dog Baxter was his constant companion throughout his illness.

Throughout Brent’s life he made many lifelong friendships. He was forever grateful for the amount of friends that showed up to love and support him during his illness. These visits meant the world to him.

For the past six months Signature Hospice took care of us and became our second family, we couldn’t have done it without them. Brent loved and appreciated them all. A special thank you to Clint, Sarah, Shasta, Tara, Dave and Chris. They forever changed our lives.

He is survived by: his wife, Donna Edmonds; five children, Cody (Jensyn) Edmonds, Arimo, ID, Britney (Devin) Armstrong, Chubbuck, ID, Jen (Jared) Larsen, Pocatello, ID, Jeff Robinson, Pocatello, ID, Amber (Jake) Wells, Las Vegas, NV; and 12 amazing grandchildren, Alexa, Skyelar, Kylee, Weston, Jaxon, Andon, Skyli, Marlee, Westley, Wiley, Emersyn, and Lennon; his mother, Janice Edmonds, Pocatello, ID; brother, Dan (Lori) Edmonds, Round Rock, TX; sister, Sheri Edmonds, Clarkston, WA; aunts, uncles and many cousins that love him very much.

Brent is preceded in death by: his dad, Donald Wesley Edmonds; his grandparents, Doris and Alvin Funk, Standing and Lucille Blair; and his mother and father-in-law, Marlin and Idonna Girrard.

Please join us for a service at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-3 p.m., with visitation an hour prior at 1 p.m. We will be having a celebration of life immediately following the service from 3-6 p.m., for food and drinks, at the Country Club, 6600 Bannock Hwy, Pocatello, ID.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Brent’s name to the ALS Association.