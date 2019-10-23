LaNae Phillips passed away in her home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. She was born in American Falls, ID, July, 11, 1962 to Arthur and Ruth Ann Phillips. LaNae was raised on the family farm in Aberdeen, ID, and attended Aberdeen High School. LaNae then attended Idaho State University in Pocatello where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology and Medical Technology.

LaNae was married to Bret Nye and had a son, Joshua (Lana); Bret and LaNae were later divorced. LaNae was then married to Miles Rowe and had two children, Tyler (Haley) and Taryn (Quinn); LaNae and Miles were later divorced. LaNae had two grandchildren Tayeson and Allysa, and one new grandson expected in January.

LaNae had five sisters Kathleen (Garth) Nelson, Bobette (Mike) Nelson, Jocelyn (Kert) Robinson, Nanette Lehman, Wendy (David) Gamble, and two brothers Wesley (Nicole) Phillips and Russell Blake Phillips, deceased.

In her early career, LaNae worked as Clinical Laboratory Scientist and was a prominent member of the American Society of Clinical Laboratory Scientist professional society. LaNae started the company Rapid Toxicology Services in 1999 and successfully ran the business for 20 years.

LaNae was a tenderhearted woman who loved her children and grandchildren. The family of LaNae would like to express their thanks for everyone’s support during this time and to all of those that helped LaNae in so many ways over the years.

At LaNae’s request, no formal funeral will be held. However, all are invited to join the family on Sunday, Oct. 27, at any time between 2 to 5 p.m. where they will be hosting a celebration of her life at Calvary Chapel, 1633 Olympus Dr., Pocatello, ID.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com