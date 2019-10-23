Aberdeen School District sees good things

by Superintendent Jane Ward

Aberdeen School District

Good things are happening in the Aberdeen School District. This month the district was notified that three of our teachers, Mary George, Traci Wahlen and Diana Sargent, received a bonus of $4,000 a year for three years from the State of Idaho for proving to be “Master Teachers”. The recipients had to meet criteria identified by state law and submit proof of their abilities to the State Department of Education. We would like to congratulate these great teachers and we hope others…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!