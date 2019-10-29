Water district will not hold election

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 2019.

American Falls – Aberdeen Ground Water 2019 election

NOTICE THAT NO ELECTION WILL BE HELD TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF THE AMERICAN FALLS – ABERDEEN GROUND WATER DISTRICT:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: Pursuant to Idaho Code 42-5219 as stated “In any election for directors if, after the expiration of the date for filing written nominations for the office of director, it appears that only one (1) qualified candidate has been nominated thereby for each position filled, it shall not be necessary to hold an election.”

WHEREAS, there was only one petition filed for Sub-Division One and no opposing petitions were filed.

THEREFORE, the American Falls – Aberdeen Area Ground Water District will not hold an election for the position of Sub-Division One. Tim Deeg will be declared as Director and will begin his three year term on January 1, 2020.

Brock Driscoll

Secretary of the American Falls

Aberdeen Ground Water District

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!