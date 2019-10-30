The Power County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is hiring a full-time Deputy Clerk. This employee will be a comprehensive member of the County Financial Team in processing and tracking funds processed on behalf of the County and development of the County Budgeting process. This position requires strong organizational, writing, financial skills and experience in bookkeeping. Excel knowledge preferred. Additional duties may include recordings, knowledge of land records and passports. Application and resumes must be submitted no later than 4:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019. This position would provide for full medical, dental and vision insurance coverage and PERSI Retirement benefits. Monetary compensation will be offered based on experience and within the budgetary constraints.

