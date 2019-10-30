Alice Hartley

Alice Lenore Kildew Hartley, 94, made her journey to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 in Chubbuck, ID.

She was born on April 2, 1925 in Rockland, ID, to John W. Kildew and Alice May Barnard. She married her school sweetheart E. Wayne Hartley on Sept. 23, 1944 in Pocatello, ID. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wayne and Lenore moved to Pocatello in 1979.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Lenore loved working in her yard and growing beautiful roses. Upon retiring from their appraisal business, Wayne and Lenore enjoyed traveling to St. George, UT, and Mesa, AZ. Her favorite thing to do was traveling in their trailer visiting many places in the United States and Canada.

Lenore was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service always involved helping others around her. Wayne and Lenore were officiators in the Idaho Falls Temple and served a mission in San Diego, CA.

Lenore is survived by: her children, John Hartley, Rick (Caroline) Hartley, Renae (Ken) Bernt and Patti (Cliff) Merrill. She had 18 wonderful grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by: her husband, Wayne Hartley; daughter, Darla Kay Imeson; father, John W. Kildew; mother, Alice May Walker; stepfather, Dean J. Walker; brothers, John Kildew Jr. and Eugene Kildew.

The last 14 years, Lenore has resided at Cottonwood Cove Retirement Center. Her family would like to thank her sweet friends for looking after her.

Visitation was held from 12 noon to 12:30 Monday, Oct. 28, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, American Falls. Graveside dedication was at 1 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Rockland.