Tigers beat Malad, headed for state

The Aberdeen High School Tiger football team traveled to Malad Thursday, Oct. 24, to face the Dragons in a conference game. They beat Malad 56-35.

“The Tigers played great Friday night in Malad. We have been working hard on our execution and it is really starting to show. We rushed for 600 yards, which has to be close to a school record. Our blocking grade was 90 percent as a team. If we can keep…

