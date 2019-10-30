Say yes to hospital bond

To the editor,

I strongly encourage the residents of Power County to support the upcoming proposed renovation bond of $2.95 million on November 5!

This is crucial to our community so that the hospital district can complete the renovations without incurring unnecessary delays and increased costs. I served on the PCHD board for 11 years, working with my fellow board members and hospital administrators so that we could give our hospital a much-needed renovation.

Within a few months of passing the original bond, construction costs shot up, bids came in higher than we had anticipated, and although the board has made a valiant effort to stay within the current budget, without the additional bond vital projects will have to be cut. This could result in a long-term negative impact on the financial sustainability of the hospital.

We are so close to having a modern, up-to-date health care facility and nursing home that we can all be proud of, but the PCHD needs our support to finish what we have started. Take the time to complete an absentee ballot or please join me in voting yes on November 5 for the PCHD Renovation Bond.

Yours truly,

Jim Chapman