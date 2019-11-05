Published in The Power County Press Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019.

Ron Kerl, Esq., ISB #1768

COOPER & LARSEN, CHARTERED

151 North Third Avenue, Suite 210

P.O. Box 4229

Pocatello, ID 83205-4229

Telephone: (208) 235-1145

Facsimile: (208) 235-1182

Email: ron@cooper-larsen.com

Attorneys for Net Prophet, LLC

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-19-0310

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION

NET PROPHET, LLC, an Idaho limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DOROTHY G. WORTLEY, deceased; STATE OF IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND WELFARE; and ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS OR ENTITIES HAVING ANY CLAIM, RIGHT, TITLE, OR INTEREST IN THE BELOW DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE

Premises situated in Power County, Idaho to wit:

Lots 12 and 13, Block 35, Original Townsite of American Falls, according to the plat thereof, filed in the office of the County Recorder of Power County, Idaho,

Defendants.

To: The Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Dorothy G. Wortley, deceased; and any and all other persons or entities having any right, title, claim or interest in the above described real property.

NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY NET PROPHET, LLC, THE ABOVE-NAMED PLAINTIFF(S) IN THE DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR POWER COUNTY, IDAHO. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 21 DAYS FOLLOWING THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.

The nature of the claim against you is to quiet title in the name of the Plaintiff, Net Prophet, LLC, in and to the following described real property located in Power County, Idaho and more particularly described as:

Lots 12 and 13, Block 35, Original Townsite of American Falls, according to the plat thereof, filed in the office of the County Recorder of Power County, Idaho (the “Real Property).

Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 543 Bannock, American Falls, ID 83211, tel: 208-226-7611, and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney, Ron Kerl, at P.O. Box 4229, Pocatello, ID 83205, tel: 208-235-1145.

A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.

DATED this _____ day of October, 2019.

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Emma Nye, Deputy Clerk

