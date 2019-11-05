Idaho requests lease applications

Published in The Power County Press Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2019.

Legal Notice

STATE OF IDAHO LAND LEASE OPPORTUNITY

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR AUCTION OF LEASE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Article IX, § 8 of the Idaho Constitution and Idaho Code §§ 58-307, -310 and -313, the State of Idaho, Department of Lands (hereinafter “IDL”), will accept lease applications for public auctions of the leases set forth below. Lease application deadline for all leases is Tuesday, November 26, 2019 by 5:00 PM.

If more than one application is received for a lease(s), IDL will schedule a date, time and location for a live auction. The lease(s) will then be awarded to the bidder who will pay the highest premium bid therefore. Annual rental rates have been established by IDL.

Detailed information regarding each lease, including a specific legal description of the property to be leased, rental rates, and instructions to complete application and fee can be obtained by visiting IDL’s website at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/.

Lease No.: M=Conservation, G=Grazing, C=Crop, Length, AUMs/Acres, County

Contact Chelsey Sanders at 208-324-2561 for more information.

G700334, 20yr, 100 AUMs, 790.82 Acres

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!