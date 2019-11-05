Fair housing resolution

Published in The Power County Press Nov. 6, 2019.

Fair Housing Resolution

LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PERSONS OF the City of American Falls that discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, gender or national origin in the sale, rental, leasing or financing of housing or land to be used for construction of housing or in the provision of brokerage services is prohibited by Title VIII of the 1968 Civil Rights Act (Federal Fair Housing Law).

It is the policy of the City of American Falls to encourage equal opportunity in housing for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender or national origin. The Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988 expands coverage to include disabled persons and families with children. Therefore, the City does hereby pass the following Resolution.

BE IT RESOLVED that within available resources the City will assist all persons who feel they have been discriminated against because of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability or familial status to seek equity under federal and state laws by referring them to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Compliance Division.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the City shall publicize this Resolution and through this publicity shall encourage owners of real estate, developers, and builders to become aware of their respective responsibilities and rights under the Federal Fair Housing Law and amendments and any applicable state or local laws or ordinances.

SAID PROGRAM will at a minimum include: 1) publicizing this resolution; 2) posting applicable fair housing information in prominent public areas; 3) providing fair housing information to the public; 4) preparing a fair housing assessment; and 5) declaring April as Fair Housing Month.

EFFECTIVE DATE

This Resolution shall take effect November 7, 2012.

Robyn Herndon

Marc Beitia, Mayor

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!