New or changed state agency rules

IDAPA 02 – DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

*02-0202-1901, Rules Governing Grading and Controlled Atmosphere Storage of Apples. (*PH) New ruler combines two chapters governing grading standards and storage of apples.

*02-0205-1902, Rules Governing Stone Fruit Grades. (*PH) New rule combines three chapters governing state inspection and grading standards for prunes, sweet cherries and apricots.

*02-0207-1901, Rules Governing Bulk Permits and Retail Sale of Potatoes. (*PH) New rule combines two chapters govering the retail sale, inspection and bulk permitting of potatoes and includes permit fees for advertising tax and inspections when required.

*02-0403-1901, Rules Govering Animal Industy. (*PH) New rule combines two chapters governing the general health, disease surveillance and disease prevention requirements for domestic animals and livestock and includes a license application fee.

*02-0405-1901, Rules Governing Grade A Milk and Manufacture Grade Milk. (*PH) New rule combines four chapters governing inspection, production, processing, aanlysis, and transport of Grade A and Manufacture Grade Milk and Milk Products. Includes license fee for testing labs.

*02-0426-1901, Rules Govering the Public Exchange of Livestock. (*PH) New chapter combines two chapters regulating the sale, trade, exchange, identification and movement of livestock through public livestock markets, buying stations and trader lots and simplifies rules related to disease prevention and disease surveillance and reporting requirements.

*02-0430-1903, Rules Governing Environmental and Nutrient Management. (*PH) New rule combines four chapters relating to general environmental issues associated with agricultral and livestock facilities.

*02-0601-1901, Rules Governing the Production and Distribution of Seed. (*PH) New rule combines three chapters that regulate seed production.

*02-0602-1902, Rules Governing Registrations and Licenses. (*PH) New rule combines five chapters to streamline the licensure and registration of certain agricultural activities or agricultural products.

*02-0604-1901, Rules Governing Plant Exports. (*PH) New rule combines three chapters related to plant exports.

*02-0605-1901, Rules Governing Plant Disease and Quarantines. (*PH) New rule combines eleven chapters that regulate and quarantine certain crops to prevent the spread of disease and pests.

*02-0609-1901, Rules Governing Invasive Species and Noxious Weeds. (*PH) New rule combines three chapters that regulate noxious weeds and invasive species to prevent the spread of both.

*02-0610-1901, Rules Govering the Growing of Potatoes. (*PH) New rule combines four chapters that regulate the planting and growing of potatoes to prevent the spread of disease and pests.

IDAPA 11 – IDAHO STATE POLICE / FORENSIC SERVICES

11-0301-1901, Rules Governing Alcohol Testing. Removes obsolete definitions and unnecessary words from the definitions; deletes obsolote sections; clarifies sections regarding the number and types of breath alcohol samples required to be considered a valid test for court purposes.

IDAPA 22 – BOARD OF MEDICINE

22-0107-1901, Rules for the Licensure of Nauropathic Medical Doctors. (*PH) New chapter governs the licensure, scope of practice, and discipline of the Naturopathic Medical Doctors and includes fees for initial licensure, renewal license, reinstatement, inactive license, and duplicate wallet card and wall certificate.

IDAPA 58 – DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

58-0104-1901, Rules for the Administration of Wastewater Treatment Facility Grants. Chapter repeal.

58-0106-1901, Solid Waste Management Rules. Removes outdated and redundant rules in response to the Governor’s Red Tape Reduction Act.

58-0112-1901, Rules for Administration of Water Pollution Control Loans. Consolidates 58.01.20 into this chapter in response to the Governor’s Red Tape Reduction Act.

58-0120-1901, Rules for Administration of Drinking Water Loan Program. Chapter repeal.

58-0122-1901, Rules for Administration of Planning Grants for Drinking Water Facilities. Consolidates 58.01.04 into this chapter in response to the Governor’s Red Tape Reduction Act.

