Election results

The Power County Hospital bond did not pass. Although a majority voted for the bond at 54%, it did not reach the 67% super majority needed to pass.

COUNCIL MEMBER 2 YR AMERICAN FALLS

(VOTE FOR 1)

Rebekah K. Sorensen,  504         100.00%   Winner

 

COUNCIL MEMBER 4YR AMERICAN FALLS, VOTE FOR 3

Curry D Andrews              224         12.84%

Kristen Jensen,                 352         20.17%  Winner

Blanca Mendez              240         13.75%

Jason Todd Povey,          317         18.17%  Winner

Terrell Sorensen               304         17.42%

Lillie Ruiz Wright,              308         17.65%  Winner

 

MAYOR ROCKLAND, VOTE FOR 1

Kevin Ellett         32           32.99%

Eddy Hansen,    65           67.01%  Winner

 

COUNCIL MEMBER ROCKLAND, VOTE FOR 2

Joe Jones,           78           39.59%  Winner

Ladd Permann,                 85           43.15%  Winner

Jared Brigham Tomkinson            34           17.26%

 

ARBON SCHOOL DIST 383 ZONE 1, VOTE FOR 1

Jake Evans          13           41.94%

Ashlee Fitch       18           58.06%  Winner

