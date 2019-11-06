Election results

The Power County Hospital bond did not pass. Although a majority voted for the bond at 54%, it did not reach the 67% super majority needed to pass.

COUNCIL MEMBER 2 YR AMERICAN FALLS

(VOTE FOR 1)

Rebekah K. Sorensen, 504 100.00% Winner

COUNCIL MEMBER 4YR AMERICAN FALLS, VOTE FOR 3

Curry D Andrews 224 12.84%

Kristen Jensen, 352 20.17% Winner

Blanca Mendez 240 13.75%

Jason Todd Povey, 317 18.17% Winner

Terrell Sorensen 304 17.42%

Lillie Ruiz Wright, 308 17.65% Winner

MAYOR ROCKLAND, VOTE FOR 1

Kevin Ellett 32 32.99%

Eddy Hansen, 65 67.01% Winner

COUNCIL MEMBER ROCKLAND, VOTE FOR 2

Joe Jones, 78 39.59% Winner

Ladd Permann, 85 43.15% Winner

Jared Brigham Tomkinson 34 17.26%

ARBON SCHOOL DIST 383 ZONE 1, VOTE FOR 1

Jake Evans 13 41.94%

Ashlee Fitch 18 58.06% Winner