Meeting notice Published in The Power County Press Nov. 13, 2019.PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE Pursuant to Idaho Code 67-2343, notice is hereby given of an open public meeting of the District 6 Idaho Juvenile Justice Council. DATE OF NOTICE: November 11, 2019 DATE AND TIME OF MEETING: November 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM PLACE OF MEETING: American Falls Academy Commons Room, 598 Lincoln Avenue, American Falls, ID 83211 PERSONS ATTENDING: District 6 Juvenile Justice Council PURPOSE OF MEETINGS/AGENDA: Regular Meeting, Community Meeting Call in number if unable to attend in person: (605) 313-4159 Guest pass code: 294264

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!