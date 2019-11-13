Thanks from the Heath Family

We would like to acknowledge and thank the Class of 2004 and all those who took part in the fundraiser dinner for our daughter Tessa Heath. We are profoundly grateful for the generosity of all those who contributed. It was truly heartwarming to us all that everyone came together to give aid to help Tessa in her time of need. She has been very touched and grateful for the love shown toward her. It has been a very challenging journey, but it has been filled with many blessings. We thank you all for your continued prayers and well wishes. They have sustained us all. The funds that were raised will help tremendously in making it possible for her to receive continued therapies after she is discharged from the hospital as the insurance will not cover those expenses once she returns home. Every day is a miracle and we are so grateful to have her still with us.

With much love and gratitude, The Mike & Tonie Heath Family and Michael Simonson & girls