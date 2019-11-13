Arts Council presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”

The Aberdeen Arts Council will present the Christmas show “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 6, 7 and 9. Curtains open at 7:30 p.m.

American author Barbara Robinson’s novel The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (1971) was first published in McCall’s magazine before being published as a book. Titled The Worst Kids in the World in other countries including Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, it focuses on the Herdmans, six delinquent children who engage in smoking, drinking, and shoplifting. When they hear the church offers snacks, they attend for the first time and learn about the …

