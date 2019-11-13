A bar of soap and a little bit of graffiti

Our two year old insisted that we open a box of gift soap we hadn’t planned on opening yet. She would not let us alone until we had opened it up and taken out the soap. Why was she so insistent on opening the box? Because she wanted to use the soap like a toy. She wanted to play with it. For all the money poured into toy design every year, I guess they have not found a toy so entertaining as soap.

One of our other children discovered that toothpaste is not only a great toy, but great for painting graffiti on the bathroom walls. I guess we should be happy that it wasn’t spray paint. It was definitely too high for the two year old to do it. So that narrows it down to four. No one is admitting to it yet.

But there was also some mysterious symbols on the door drawn in pencil, and the microwave, too. And that doesn’t count the Pokemon stickers that keep appearing everywhere. Pokemon are what happens when a toy designer decided it would be easier to design freakish animals than actual toys. Kids like them almost as much as soap. They are a little disconcerting though when I turn my head and I’m staring a muscular four-armed purple fish in the eyes.

It’s hard to combat the graffiti epidemic when it’s happening in your own house. So far, no one is admitting to anything.

Years ago, I worked for a municipality that had a city building hit by a hardworking graffiti artist in one night. I’m not much of a judge on graffiti, but this was some of the best graffiti I had ever seen. It was beautiful, with splashes of color and a dynamic message. I don’t remember the message, but I probably couldn’t tell you it anyway, because this is a family newspaper.

However, the city knew exactly how to handle graffiti. Erase it. Erase it before anyone even realizes it is there. There is nothing so daunting to an artist as to have their work erased before it can be appreciated.

And so by mid-afternoon it was gone. It had been scrubbed hard with turpentine and painted over. There is a moral in this for me though. I got to get these kids scrubbing the walls in our house before the toothpaste artist in residence decides to strike again. They’ll have a good time though; they’ll be using soap.