Hearing slated on private road

November 12, 2019

TO: All Interested Parties

RE: Public Hearing Naming an unnamed private road located at S24 T8SR29E.

Attached is Notice of Public Hearing to amend Power County Agricultural Exemption. The proposed section can be viewed at our office located at 543 Bannock Ave, American Falls, ID 83211.

Public comment is encouraged at the time of the meeting. Written comments will be accepted if received in the office of Building Administration, 543 Bannock Ave., American Falls, ID 83211 at the Power County Court house prior to November 27, 2019.

Sincerely,

Andi Higgins

Power County

Planning Administrator

Building Official

ADA Coordinator

