Height increase of existing tower

Published in The Power County Press Nov. 20, 2019.

SBA is proposing a height increase of the existing tower (ID20624-A) from 200’ to 210’ located at 2441 Feedlot Rd., American Falls, Power County, ID 85211 –N 42° 50’ 40.6”, W 112° 46’ 10.6”. The height of the tower will be 1407.6 meters above mean sea level. The tower is anticipated to have medium dual lights. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1147748 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest, but they may be filed with a paper copy by mailing the Request to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. A copy of the Request should be provided to Ace Environmental, LLC at 9976 Peak Lookout St, Las Vegas, NV 89178 for Request.

