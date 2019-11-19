Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of the stockholders of the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company will be held at the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Office new Conference Room in Aberdeen, Idaho, (144 South Main, across from the Wells Fargo Bank) on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of said Annual meeting will be the election of three directors for three-year terms and the transaction of any other business which may properly come before said meeting; voting for directors to begin no later than 3 p.m. of said day (Directors whose terms expire are: Thayne Driscoll, Robert Knudsen, Jr. and Will Rowe).

ACCORDING to the provision of the By-laws, all persons de-siring to vote by proxy at said meeting must file the same with the Secretary of the Company no later than December 3, 2019 and for voting purpose at said meeting, no transfer of stock made later than December 1, 2019 will be recognized.

Dated in Aberdeen, Idaho

November 18, 2019

Steven T. Howser-Secretary

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!