Canal company sets O&M assessments

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen TImes Nov. 20, 27, Dec. 4, 2019.

ABERDEEN-SPRINGFIELD CANAL COMPANY

SETS 2020 O&M ASSESSMENTS

BE IT RESOLVED that a minimum operation and maintenance assessment of the Company per share of water stock by and hereby is levied and fixed for the year 2020 at $35.00 per share. Said total assessment is due December 1, 2019, payable to the Secretary of the Company at the Company’s office in Aberdeen, Idaho and if not paid when due, said assessment shall draw interest at the rate of 12% per annum from date due; provided that if payment is made on or before January 31, 2020, the due date shall be as of the day of payment and no interest shall be charged; and provided further that if one-half of said assessment is paid in full, with interest if any and the remaining assessment is paid thereafter on or before April 1, 2020, the due date of said remaining installment shall be as of date of such payment and no interest shall be charged thereon, but if said remaining installment is not paid on or before April 1, 2020, interest shall accrue from December 1, 2019. No water to be furnished on any land in the year 2020 until such assessment together with accrued interest assessed to water rights appurtenant to all land owned, and other charges, shall have been paid; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that an assessment for excess water delivery by the Company during the season 2020, in excess of four (4) acre-feet per share of stock, such assessment for excess water delivery be and hereby is levied and fixed for the year 2020 at the rate of $26.25 per acre-foot ($1.05 per miner’s-inch-day) to be due and payable to the Secretary of the Company at the Company’s office in Aberdeen, Idaho on December 1, 2020 and if not paid when due, same shall draw interest at the rate of 12% per annum from due date; provided that if payment is made on or before January 31, 2021, due date shall be as of the date of such payment and no interest shall be charged.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!