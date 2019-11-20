Jean P. Apps, born in Eskridge, KS, on February 6, 1927, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the age of 92. A private burial will be held at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls, ID.

Jean was the daughter of Charles A. and Lucille (Anderson) Patton. She married Richard E. Apps on November 7, 1947, at the Eskridge Methodist Church. Together they lived in Topeka, KS; Mobile, AL; Brigham City, UT; American Falls, ID; Emmett, ID; and Boise, ID. In addition to being a wife and mother, Jean worked as the Director of Housing Authority in American Falls and was employed by Health and Welfare in Boise, ID. Jean enjoyed reading and gardening. Jean was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed working with the women’s ministry and in other areas of service.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Rick) Apps Jr., Pocatello, ID; Yolonda (YoYo) L. Jones (Randall C. Jones), Gresham, OR; Yvette Westendorf (Steve Westendorf), Boise, ID; grandchildren, Jeff Apps, Scott Jones (Trisha), Stephanie Edens (Derek), Avery Westendorf (Emily), Abby Westendorf; great-grandchildren, Perry Graham, Sarah Graham, Tyler Jones, Hailey Jones. Jean was preceded in death by her parents and all siblings, husband, Dick (1985), daughter, Yvonne Apps (2000), grandson-in-law, Peter Graham (2006).

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.