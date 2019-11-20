City receives copy of World War II Roll of Honor

Ron Ellis, commander of the Aberdeen American Legion Post 59, and Wally Driscoll presented the city of Aberdeen a copy of the World War II Roll of Honor that is also hung in the Legion Hall. The roll of honor was hung in Aberdeen from 1942 to 1947 in a vacant lot north of the old bank, which is the current Aberdeen Senior Citizen Center and thrift store. It had the names of all of the people serving in World War II from Aberdeen, Grandview, Springfield and Sterling areas….

