Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 2019.

The Fort Hall Irrigation Project will hold its semi-annual water user meeting on Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Shoshone-Bannock High School located on Hiline Road one mile south of the Fort Hall Agency. Land Owners and water users served by the Fort Hall Irrigation Project are invited to attend.