The Aberdeen Lady Tiger basketball team, in their first two games of the season, lost a heartbreaker to Firth by one point and then clobbered Salmon.

The team traveled to Firth Tuesday, Nov. 19, and fell 43-42. Aberdeen scored 10 points in the first quarter behind Firth’s 15. In the second, Aberdeen outscored Firth…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!