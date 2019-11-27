A.F. city works to complete projects before council changes

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council is working hard to complete several projects before the end of the year, partly because three of the six council members will be gone. Stuart Pankratz is stepping down, while Terrell Sorensen and Blanca Mendez lost their reelection bids.

Mayor Marc Beitia said, during the council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, that he would like for the council to work through the projects now because they…

