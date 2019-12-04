Alysia May Rutger, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 26, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID.

Alysia was born on March 10, 1978 in Pocatello, ID to Glenda and John Rutger. She grew up in Aberdeen, ID and graduated from Aberdeen High School. She enjoyed golfing and loved to draw. She attended ISU earning certificates in Administrative Office Technology and CNA. She lived in Pocatello, ID where she worked in health care.

Alysia is survived by her parents Glenda and John Rutger of Aberdeen, ID, her brother Wesley (Liz) Rutger, nephew Ryker Rutger and niece Raegan Rutger all of American Falls, ID, her grandmother Joan Buffi of Aberdeen, ID, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Robert Buffi, Eldon and Neva Rutger Green, great grandparents R.A. (Dick) and Betty Davis, Wreatha and Joe Buffi.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Davis Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls, ID with interment following at the Aberdeen, ID cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.