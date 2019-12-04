Janice L. Maxfield

Janice L. Raburn Maxfield, born June 21, 1951, passed away November 29, 2019 peacefully at home in her sleep, just as she had wished, after a brave battle with lung cancer.

Janice was a hard worker, talented seamstress and quilter, exceptionally loving mother, proud grandmother and devoted wife. Janice married George Maxfield July 11, 1979. They were a perfect match. They fished, hunted and camped together every chance they could.

Janice is proceeded in passing by her parents Verdia and Gene Raburn and Denton Hansen, sisters Terri Owens and Polly Reyes, her son Craig Clark, a granddaughter Tenika Jo Maxfield and a grandson Benjamin Lewis Maxfield.

She is survived by her husband George Maxfield; daughters Sherri Maxfield and Christine (Kevin) Rundle; son Terry George (Kinzie) Maxfield; brothers Dale Raburn and Lenard Raburn; sisters Patty Orona, Debbie Raburn and Sheila Petersen; a special niece Karri (Marcos) Carrasco, as well as other nieces and nephews and nine grandchildren.

The family thanks the staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute for not only trying to help Janice but also for the care they took of George too. The family will be doing a larger celebration of life this summer and will send more details when the time gets closer.