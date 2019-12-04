Fire District looks for volunteers to be firefighters, EMTs

The Aberdeen-Springfield Fire District is looking for dedicated volunteers who are willing to be EMTs as well as firefighters. Volunteers must complete the EMT course and be certified within one year of joining.

“We understand how busy everyone is, but we need everyone’s support for our local ambulance and fire district,” said a release from the fire district.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Fire Chief Kris Corbridge at 208-681-1883.

