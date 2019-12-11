Lillian Morgan

Lillian B. Morgan, 98, of American Falls, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Lillian was born in Bone, ID, on April 19, 1921, to Ralph and Lenore Butler. She was one of 15 children born and raised on the beloved family ranch in Bone. Lillian attended school in Blackfoot, where she graduated in 1939. Lillian married Ralph Kuttler, and they had one son together, R.D. Kuttler, born on July 12, 1945. They were later divorced. On Sept. 15, 1953, Lillian married Kenneth F. Morgan. Kenneth became a father to R.D. Kuttler. Lillian and Kenneth added two sons to the family, Kevin F. Morgan, born in 1954; and Jeffery P. Morgan, born in 1958.

Kenneth worked for J.C. Penney’s for many years and in October of 1962, the family moved to American Falls. They opened Morgan’s Department Store, which they operated until 1988, when they retired.

Lillian’s passion was her family. She was a devout wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and Christian. She spent countless days volunteering for the Pink Ladies at the hospital, helping with fundraisers for her church, and cooking at the senior citizen center.

When trouble rang, Lillian was just one phone call away; her family could do no wrong. She would spend the summers canning fruits and vegetable, jams, and chili sauce; all so she could feed her family. Day in and day out, she was the rock that kept us all together. Lillian loved caring for others, and never complained about her own problems.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth F. Morgan. Lillian and Kenneth F. Morgan, both passed away on Nov. 29, 24 years apart. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Morgan; son, R.D. Kuttler; and grandson, Gus Kuttler; her parents and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Kevin Morgan, daughter-in-law Cindy Kuttler, brother Floyd Butler and sister Doris Remsburg; her six grandchildren, Justin Kuttler (Shawna), Tanji Kuttler (Aarron), Chase Morgan (Jenny), Dustin Morgan, Kylie Demarco (Matt), Max Kuttler (Shy), 11 great-grandchildren, and more nieces and nephews than can be read in one day.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the American Falls Community Church, 745 Bennett Ave., American Falls, ID 83211, with Bonnie Anderson conducting the service. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.