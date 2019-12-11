Frank Wallace

Frank Manley Wallace, dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 4, 2019. He was born to Moroni B. Wallace and Sarah Edith Earl on Nov. 16, 1931, in Provo, UT. He married Carolyn Taylor on July 20, 1953, in the Cardston, Alberta temple.

Frank’s greatest joys were his family, associating with good friends, and serving in his church and community. He had many church callings including Elder’s Quorum President, Bishop and High Councilor. He and Carolyn served missions to Jacksonville, Florida and Oakland, California. In the community he was active in the Chamber of Commerce, served as a City Councilman and was on the Volunteer Fire Department. He loved boating, camping, skiing, music of all kinds, and attending sporting events, especially those involving his children and grandchildren.

He served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion for 50 years. He graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of Utah in 1954. He purchased the drug store in Aberdeen, Idaho in 1970, which had been a dream of his since graduation. Aberdeen became another true love.

Frank cherished his wife and family. He was known for being kind and had a knack for making everyone feel important. He was gracious, had a fun sense of humor, and loved interacting with other people. He lived with integrity and wisdom.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and five children: Annette Davis (Russell), South Jordan, Utah; Jocelyn Cardona (Mike), Pocatello, Idaho; Mark (Patty), Centerville, Utah; Bruce (Lillian), Boise, Idaho; Dwight (Misty), Aberdeen, Idaho; 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers Earl and Devoe. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Aberdeen, with a viewing one hour before. There will also be a viewing on Friday, Dec. 13 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the same location. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.