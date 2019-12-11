Big thanks to senior center

To the editor,

There is an organization, on the corner of main street, that is doing a very big service in the community. I refer to the Power County Senior Center. With four employees and a few volunteers they reach out to a very large part of American Falls and the surrounding area. The service they offer usually goes unnoticed by most of us. A hot meal, friendship, conversation and a listening ear. Sometimes a shoulder just to lean on.

Our meals are served three times a week at noon and are open to anyone regardless of age. Thus far this year they have served 6,174 meals at the center. Plus another service, even more important, is the meals on wheels program through the center. Meals are delivered to shut ins unable to get out or even care for themselves. Another 4,400 meals were delivered to shut-ins in our community. Quite a feat for a few employees.

These are the volunteers that deliver those meals on wheels: Linda Sonnen, Nancy Davis, Shirleen and George Pierce, Vivian Chase, Tammra Sparks, Chuck and Sharon Strom, Patty Porath and Jeff Stewurt. These are the unsung heroes that deliver in rain, snow, blow, heat no matter what. My wife and I came to know how important these meals and contact are to the people who receive the meals, because we fill in when they can’t. So when you see these people tell them thanks for what they do for our community.

In addition, the center services 70 meals, in house, on Thanksgiving, as well as 20 to shut-ins and 25 to first responders, with all volunteer help and donations.

To all of you who volunteer, a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Don and Janis Carlson