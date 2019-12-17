Sugarbeet growers now accepting bids

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 18, 25, 2019.

Upper Valley Sugarbeet Growers Accepting Tare Bids

Notice is hereby given that the Upper Snake Sugarbeet Growers will accept bids for the removal of tare dirt from each of the following receiving stations; Bid per Station

1. North Pleasant Valley – 9 Trucks Required

2. South Pleasant Valley – 5 Trucks Required

3. Center Pleasant Valley – 5 Trucks Required

4. Fingal – 7 Trucks Required

5. Springfield – 5 Trucks Required

6. Liberty – 9 Trucks Required

7. Blackfoot – 3 Trucks Required

8. American Falls – 3 Trucks Required

9. Homestead – 3 Trucks Required

10. Seagull Bay – 5 Trucks Required

Tare Dirt will be dumped onsite for the Homestead Station; all other tare dirt will be hauled offsite unless different arrangements are negotiated and accepted with the Association Board. All Stations will require the location of where the tare dirt will be hauled. Minimums per day will total $300 per running pilar for that given day upon the event that the total tare hauled for that day has not totaled $300 in Gross Revenue. All Bids will only be accepted as flat rate per ton Bids.

Sealed bids must be submitted in writing to the Association prior to the close of business January 15th, 2020. The Successful bidder will enter into a two (2) year contract with an option to extend another two (2) years with the Association for tare removal. Sealed bids may be hand delivered or mailed to Conrad Isaak, 3202 Hedstrom Lane, Am. Falls ID 83211. The Association reserves the right to refuse any and all bids and rebid at a later date. Bidders may obtain further information regarding the tare dirt removal by calling Conrad Isaak at 208.241.0005.

Conrad Isaak, Secretary/Treasurer

Upper Snake River

Growers Association

