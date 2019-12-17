Published in The Aberdeen Times Dec. 18, 25, 2019, Jan. 1, 2020.
Curry D. Andrews,
Attorney at Law
Idaho State Bar No. 9315
ESTATE PROTECTION
& PLANNING, PLLC
202 Idaho Street,
American Falls, ID 83211
Telephone: (208) 226-5138
Facsimile: (208) 226-5255
curryandrews@gmail.com
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BINGHAM
MAGISTRATE DIVISION
Case No. CV06-19-2219
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(I.C. 15-3-801)
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARK D. PHILLIPS, JR., Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED: Dec. 3, 2019
Rosetta Jean Phillips
405 N. 3rd E.
Aberdeen, ID 83210
Subscribed and sworn to before ma on this 3rd day of Dec., 2019.
Curry D. Andrews
Notary Public
Residing at: American Falls
My Commission Expires: 6/23/2021
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!