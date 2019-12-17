Published in The Aberdeen Times Dec. 18, 25, 2019, Jan. 1, 2020.

Curry D. Andrews,

Attorney at Law

Idaho State Bar No. 9315

ESTATE PROTECTION

& PLANNING, PLLC

202 Idaho Street,

American Falls, ID 83211

Telephone: (208) 226-5138

Facsimile: (208) 226-5255

curryandrews@gmail.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BINGHAM

MAGISTRATE DIVISION

Case No. CV06-19-2219

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(I.C. 15-3-801)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARK D. PHILLIPS, JR., Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named decedent’s estate. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED: Dec. 3, 2019

Rosetta Jean Phillips

405 N. 3rd E.

Aberdeen, ID 83210

Subscribed and sworn to before ma on this 3rd day of Dec., 2019.

Curry D. Andrews

Notary Public

Residing at: American Falls

My Commission Expires: 6/23/2021