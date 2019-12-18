Thanks for support for the Holiday Auction and Cook-off

To the editor,

The PCHD Foundation would like to thank everyone that came and supported the Holiday Auction and Cook-off on December 5th. This event helps the Foundation raise money to purchase new and upgraded medical equipment and secure grant funding. The Power County Hospital District has a small margin of profitability for capital purchases. The Foundation Board works hard to help raise funds with events such as the auction, golf tournament, employee donations, and grant funding that can help fill the gap to help purchase much needed equipment that can make a big difference in local healthcare and services for patients and the community.

We could not do this without the generosity of our community, vendors, and staff that donate and sponsor events. We want to send a BIG thank-you to all those that helped make this year’s auction a success with items, soups, chilis, desserts, and hard work! We appreciate you all so much and wish you all a happy, healthy holiday season!

AF Eye Center, Angela Gallegos, Arlene Aguirre, Bank of Commerce, Chivaroli Associates, Tina Clinger, Community Mental Health Services, Construction Services Inc., Dallas & Brenda Clinger, Del Monte Meats, Diagnostic Imaging, Diesel Depot, Edgewood Spring Creek Manor, Farm Bureau- Chad Cox, Flower Girl, Juana Rodriguez, Jared & Jill Gehring, Dan Hammond, Impressions & Design, Bill & Kim Dean, Kristie Dusenberry, Kurt Geritz, Lamb Weston, Lava Hot Springs, Mariah Hofmeister, Marla Egbert, My Shutterlove Photography, Napa Auto, Pinchbug Daycare, The Ranch, Kirk & Robyn Adkins, Donna Smith, Rockland Pharmacy, Sherrie Mortimer, St. John’s Preschool & Honi Allen, State Farm- Gordy Brown, Sarah Smith, Stotz Equipment, Susan Love, Jeff Trappett, Tammy Trent, Tiffany Kendall, Theda Bischoff, Tom Lute and Prime Time Auctions- Sean and Bryson!

Jacklyn Taylor, Executive Director and Foundation Board