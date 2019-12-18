Gunner will retire from Aberdeen police force

Aberdeen’s K-9 Gunner will be retired from the Aberdeen Police force.

According to Corporal Zach Monahan, Gunner tore both his knees. It will cost about $3,500 for the surgery and there is no guarantee that it will fix him. Instead of spending that much money for surgery that may not work, Monahan asked the city council members present, Karalee Krehbiel, Mary Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer, to approve getting a new dual purpose dog. They are looking at one that will be given to Aberdeen, but Monahan will need to go…

